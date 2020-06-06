David L. Lacey Jr.
David L. Lacey, Jr.

NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of David L. Lacey, Jr., 46, of Newark, will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Walter Bruah officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

David was born on November 26, 1973 in Newark, Ohio to Gloria (Rose) Winegardner. He passed away at his residence on June 4, 2020.

David was the owner/operator of Lacey Painting and Power Washing. He enjoyed drawing, golfing, motorcycle racing but most important was the time he spent with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his loving wife, Vicky L. (Crain) Lacey, whom he married April 4, 2013; son, Justin Cline; daughter, Madysan Lacey; brother, Jimmy Thompson; sister, Tracy (Steve) Gordon; loving dog, Elsa; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Clyde Winegardner.

Friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, two hours prior to the funeral service on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about David or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for David and his family.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
