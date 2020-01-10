|
|
David Lewis Stephan
HEATH -
A memorial service, celebrating the life of David Lewis "Dave" Stephan, 80 of Heath, Ohio, will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pataskala Church of Christ, 9132 Blacks Road, Pataskala, Ohio 43062.
Dave passed away unexpectedly on his 80th birthday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Marietta, Ohio on January 3, 1940 to the late Howard Floyd and Mary Virginia (Britton) Stephan.
Dave was a 1958 graduate of Marietta High School. He owned Stephan Insurance Agency in Marietta until his retirement. Dave was also actively involved in the Civitan Club of Marietta for many years and was a member of the Pataskala Church of Christ in Pataskala, Ohio at the time of his death
Survivors include his wife, Sandra L. (Thomas) Miller, whom he married November 1, 2006; children, Lynn (Tom) Pabst, Mike (Kay) Stephan and Sharon (Ben Sloan) Stephan; grandchildren, Josh (Jenny) Pabst, Stacie (Jeff Slaughter) Pabst, Scott Pabst, Mandy Pabst, Dru Stephan, Jenna Stephan, DawnaRae Stephan and Buddy Stephan; great-grandchildren, Abram Pabst, Sloane Pabst, Bridgett Pabst, Isaac Slaughter, Murphy Slaughter, Hayes Slaughter and Finley Pabst; sister, Karen Jameson; brother, Tom Stephan; step-children, Rhonda (Rod) Malone, Kent (Kristina) Miller; step-grandchildren, Morgan, Maci, Grant and Kamryn Malone; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorraine Dougherty, whom he married December 13, 1958, and passed away on February 1, 2003; and a brother, Rick Stephan.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020