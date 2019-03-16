|
|
David M. Buxton
Newark -
A funeral service celebrating the life of David Michael Buxton, 65, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Cory Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Hanover Cemetery. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark on Tuesday, March 19th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
David was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 27, 1954 to the late Gerald E. and Ruth (Lucas) Buxton. He passed away in San Antonio, Texas on March 7, 2019.
David proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he worked as a Security Gate Guard for oil fields in Texas. He also worked for many years as a bartender at the Buxton Tavern. David was a musical lover, playing the drums with the Terry Worth and The Jams Band. He enjoyed NHRA, camping/RVing and was an animal lover. Most important in his life was the time he spent with his loving wife, family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Betty M. (Dilly) Buxton, whom he married February 17, 1979; children, Andi Marshall, Shane Buxton, Rob (Amista) Buxton and Brandi (Anthony) Jennice; sister, Amy Buxton; brothers, Jim Buxton and Dave Buxton; grandchildren, Austin Buxton, Maelyn Grieb, Blake Marshall, Connor Buxton, Kiersten Buxton, Breanna Crane and Katie Jennice; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Keisha Buxton; and sister, Susan McDaniel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of David to Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about David or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for David and the Buxton family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 16, 2019