David M. Riley I
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of David M. Riley, 75, of Newark will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Saturday, February 29, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark.
Dave, a longtime parishioner and usher at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 8, 1944 to the late Charles A. and A. Ruth (Scheffler) Riley.
Dave worked as an insurance agent for many years, owning and operating the family business that his father started, C.A. Riley Insurance. In his early years, Dave also worked as a foot patrolman with the City of Newark Police Department, from 1969-1979. During this time, Dave served as a field training officer, was a lead crash investigator, and became one of the first officers in the city to have a police dog, leading to the establishment of the city's K-9 department.
A 1962 graduate and athlete of Newark Catholic High School, Dave was devoted to the Licking County and Newark Catholic communities. He coached little league baseball at Mound City for several years, and was the head Junior Varsity Baseball Coach at Newark Catholic High School for over 20 years.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Julie (Craig) Riley; his children, Raejene Riley (Toni Poncebaker) and David M. Riley II (Gregory Sullivan M.D.); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Riley; 4 grandsons, Cooper David Riley, Nathaniel Riley, Tyler Riley, and Zachary Riley.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore Keith Riley; and infant sister, Anita Kay Riley.
Friends and family may call from 4-8 P.M., Friday, February 28, 2020, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 P.M.
The family requests that memorials in Dave's name be made to the Newark Catholic High School Athletic Association, to be used for their baseball program; NCAA, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020