David "Eric" Masters
NEWARK - David "Eric" Masters, 58, of Newark, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born October (Rocktober) 7, 1961 in Newark to the late William Duane and Nancy Jo (Pettit) Masters.
Mr. Masters was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1981-1984. Eric was an outdoorsman and loved hunting everything from mushrooms to deer. He was an avid Michigan Wolverine and NASCAR fan. He had a caring heart for all children and enjoyed watching his great nephews play baseball and his Princess play softball.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Carson) Masters; son, Cody Masters, two brothers, William Alexander (Angelia) Masters of Newark and Douglas Alan (Lynn) Masters of Menasha, WI; three sisters, Debra Jo (James) Loper of Newark, Lisa (Jay) Standard of LaGrange, GA, and Margot (Bruce) Kirk of Warsaw, OH; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, and a great-great niece.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephew, Tyler Mitchell; and niece, Ashley Masters.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 and/or Licking County Humane Society
A graveside service will be Friday at 3:00 PM in Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating and military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Published in the Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020