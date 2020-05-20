Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Newark Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for David Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Eric" Masters


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David "Eric" Masters Obituary
David "Eric" Masters

NEWARK - David "Eric" Masters, 58, of Newark, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born October (Rocktober) 7, 1961 in Newark to the late William Duane and Nancy Jo (Pettit) Masters.

Mr. Masters was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1981-1984. Eric was an outdoorsman and loved hunting everything from mushrooms to deer. He was an avid Michigan Wolverine and NASCAR fan. He had a caring heart for all children and enjoyed watching his great nephews play baseball and his Princess play softball.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (Carson) Masters; son, Cody Masters, two brothers, William Alexander (Angelia) Masters of Newark and Douglas Alan (Lynn) Masters of Menasha, WI; three sisters, Debra Jo (James) Loper of Newark, Lisa (Jay) Standard of LaGrange, GA, and Margot (Bruce) Kirk of Warsaw, OH; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces, and a great-great niece.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nephew, Tyler Mitchell; and niece, Ashley Masters.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 and/or Licking County Humane Society

A graveside service will be Friday at 3:00 PM in Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating and military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now