David "Dave" Myers
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of David "Dave" Ralph Myers, 62, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Newark Baptist Temple, 81 Licking View Dr., Heath, with Pastor Mark Falls officiating. Burial will follow in Eden Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral service will be live streamed.
Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, September 25th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Dave loved the Lord, his family and his Newark Baptist Temple family.
Dave was born in Newark, Ohio on June 12, 1958 to the late Donald and Dottie (Mummey) Myers. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a short illness.
Dave graduated in 1976 from Newark High School and the Licking County Joint Vocational School in electrical trades. He worked various jobs over the years, but he most enjoyed selling real estate while working with his parents in the Don Myers Century 21 Realty. Dave married the love of his life, his Angel, Mary Beth Knicely on March 10, 2012.
Dave made an impact on everyone he met, always with a kind word. He was a member of the Newark Baptist Temple where he served on the security team and nursing home ministry, where he spoke at SharonBrooke Assisted Living and Newark Care Center in the Alzheimer's unit. He loved sharing the love of God with people. Dave was also a former volunteer with the Newark Township Fire Department. He also gave back to the community by performing over 3,000 funeral escorts, ensuring the safety of those driving in funeral processions.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his sons, David R. (Tiffany Rainger) Myers II and Bradley J. (Emily Armstrong) Myers; brothers, Donald Gary Myers and Daniel (Jane) Myers; sisters, Debra (Bob) Warner and Dianne (Rick Tramonte) Wiechert; special friend, Duane Grady; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many other family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dave to the Newark Baptist Temple. Envelopes will be available at the church.
