David Neal Scott
NEWARK - A graveside service for David Neal Scott, age 91, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at Cedar Hill Cemetery where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will provide military honors.
Mr. Scott passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home. He was born August 3, 1928 in Rhonda Cabin Creek, West Virginia to the late Freeman and Jesse Jewel (Dunaway) Scott.
David worked in the Company Coal Store in Sharon, West Virginia and the for the Wyatt Coal Company as a miner in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. He served in the U.S. Navy before moving to Newark to work at Rockwell where he spent 32 years as a lathe operator. He enjoyed woodworking making many pieces of furniture and gavels, working on cars, and gardening which was something he greatly cherished. He was a member of F & AM Newark Lodge #97.
He is survived by three children, Deborah Sue Scott, Kathy Jane (John) Hannigan and David Neal (Karen) Scott II, all of Newark; grandchildren, Kayla (Mark) Gillham of Columbus, Amanda Craigen of Newark, Nathaniel (Meghan) Hannigan, Megan Nicole Hannigan, all of Newark; two great-grandchildren, Luke Gillham and Dominick Craigen; two brothers, Raymond (Vera) Scott and Michael (Bonnie) Scott; a sister, Eula Alves; sister-in-law, Betty Phillips and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vonna (Basham) Scott (2011) and a grandson, James David Armstrong (2016); ten siblings, Charles Ed Scott, Kenneth Scott, Euna Kincaid, Betty Ellen O'Meare, Janet Laverty, infant sister, Martha Scott, Nancy Bush, Marvin Scott, Melvin Scott and Richard Scott.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, October 14, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, where Masonic Services will be held at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Scott family.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019