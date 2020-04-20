Services
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
1944 - 2020
Thornville - David Warren Patterson, 75, of Thornville, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born December 26, 1944 in Columbus to the late James Patterson and Pauline (McGaughy) Desrochers.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Roofers Local #86 for nearly 30 years. He was an avid fisherman, Buckeye fan and loved antique classic cars. He was a member of the Cross Flags Corvette Club for many years. Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Claudia "Lyn" Patterson; three children, Amy (Scott) Polzin of Thornville, Kevin (Carla) Scott of Hilliard, and Jackie (David) Barrow of Columbus; six grandchildren, Amanda (Ben), Nicholas (Chrissy), Samantha, Dylan, Heather, and Hailey; three great grandchildren, Oliver, Aiden, and Greta; one sister, Sue (Ralph) Ellis; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Michael Patterson, and two nieces, Kimberly Ellis and Cyndi Patterson.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Published in the Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
