David Porter
Hebron - Dave Porter died December 29, 2019, a loss to all who knew him. Born June 11, 1929, Dave was a lifelong resident of the Hebron Community having graduated from Hebron High School in 1947.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lula (Geiger) Porter, his beloved brothers-in-law, and two grandchildren and his daughter. He is survived by his sons. His spouse, Annelle Porter, to whom he was married for almost 50 years also survives him as do his sisters-in-law, Mary (Mrs.Hans) Linstad of Wisconsin and Cheryl (Mrs.George) Burgermeister of Oregon, each of whom he adored. Their families are also remembered as bright lights in his life.
He was deservedly proud of his 54 years coast to coast truck driving career during which he amassed 4.5 million miles without citation or accident. He was owner-operator for B & L Motor Freight and drove for several other carriers before joining Conway Express where he spent sixteen years retiring in 2000.
Retirement did not fit him well. So in in 2003, he began a career with Lakewood Local Schools as a bus driver. He was genuinely fond of the students he transported and he always tried to add a positive dimension to their life and educational experience. He attended many school functions and events and supported fundraisers faithfully.
Dave was devoted to the trucking industry not only as a driver but as a competitor in the Ohio Truck Driving Championships and the national championships sponsored by the American Trucking Associations (ATA). He was a charter member of the Ohio Professional Truck Drivers' Association and served as its chairman for over twenty years. His competitive spirit and skill was rewarded in 1988 when he placed first in the Ohio Truck Driving Championships. Following that he placed first in National competition. In 1989, Dave placed first in Ohio and second in national competition.
In 1990, Dave was selected as the Ohio Driver of the Year followed in 1991 by his selection as the National Driver of the Year, awarded by the American Trucking Associations, this award is an achievement few drivers can claim and it exemplified his driving skill and devotion to highway safety. Dave was also selected as the winner of Ohio's Sportsmanship Award and the Paul Good "Gentleman of the Highway" award. He attributed much of his driving success to "expect the unexpected" and "Remember, you have to drive every vehicle on the road and anticipate its every movement, for you never know what the driver is going to do and sometimes they don't either."
Even though truck driving was the focus of much of his life, he did not neglect his community nor his fellow man. Dave was a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Hebron where he was proud of have been a co-signer for the loan to finance Hebron's first emergency squad. He had a big heart and truly enjoyed giving help directly to many local residents as well as strangers.
Dave frequently referred to his school years in Hebron and values instilled by his teachers. In 2008, he was inducted into the Lakewood Wall of Fame (achievement category) which was among his valued awards.
His interests included recreational travel and John Deere tractors. In addition, he loved bluegrass music which he pronounced "The best music ever invented." To his great fortune, Dave became friends with the members of the acclaimed and internationally known Spinney Brothers Band of Nova Scotia, Canada. He and Annelle traveled thousands of miles to hear the Band saying his love of bluegrass was answered each time he heard "the guys" perform. Dave loved each member of the Band and was pleased and honored each time he and Annelle hosted them in their home. It was through this relationship that Dave made many new friendships in both the U.S. and Canada. He cherished all his friends and wished them to be recognized here.
A funeral service for Dave will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with as celebrant at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Licking Cemetery, Hebron. Friends and family may call Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the Hoskinson Funeral Home at 285 East Main Street, Kirkersville. A reception will follow after the visitation from 6:30 - 8:30 at the Hebron Masonic Lodge.
The family is grateful to the staff of Chapel Grove for their loving care and support of Dave.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio, P. O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Dave and the Porter Family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020