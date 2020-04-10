Services
David Priest Obituary
David Priest

Newark - David L. Priest, age 73, of Newark, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. He was born on August 13, 1946 to the late Ora and Katherine (Hahn) Priest in Newark, OH.

There will be no public services at this time. Dave will be laid to rest at Newark Memorial Gardens.

Dave worked for Owens Corning for 35 years, and then Kroger for 15 years. He was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan, so much so that his coworkers called him "Pittsburg Dave." In his free time, he liked to play Euchre and gamble at Casinos.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Christa (Godenschwager) Priest; sons, Jeffery (Merricki) Priest, Jay Priest, Jamie Priest, and Jody Priest; step son, Scott Riley; grandchildren, Justin, Tasha, Jeffery, Forrest, Morgan, and Madyson Priest, and Hannah, Zander, Caleigh, and Elaina Riley; sister, Judy Shaner: special friend, Karen Riley; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dave is preceded in death by his brothers, Ora Priest, Danny Priest, Bob Osborn; sisters, Bonnie Lake and Mary Gentry; and brother-in-law, Kenny Shaner.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory can be sent to Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
