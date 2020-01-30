Services
1931 - 2020
Newark - David M. Reber, 89, of Newark, OH formally of Muncie, IN passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Middleton of Granville. He was born January 17, 1931 in Muncie, IN to the late Donald H. and Georgia F. (Miller) Reber.

A graduate of Muncie Central High School, Dave proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed in England, Dave met and married the love of his life, Mary, whom he was married to for 68 years. This past September Dave was flown to Washington, D.C. as part of Honor Flight Columbus. Dave spent his career working in his family business, Reber Machine and Tool Company. He enjoyed designing, building, and flying remote controlled model airplanes and was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. More than anything, he was a family man. He loved his family deeply and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible; they were always his first priority.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary (Bowler) Reber; a daughter, Elaine (Mark) Simmons of Granville, OH; a son, Alan (Glenda) Reber of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Paul) Callahan, Karen (Ty) Alexander, Aaron (Carrie) Reber; great grandchildren, Luke and Evan Callahan and Nate and Nolan Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his two brothers, Donald Reber and Jack Reber.

The family requests that any donations made in Dave's memory be made to the OSU James Cancer Hospital's Strategic Support Fund at https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=313545 or a check can be made out to "The OSU Foundation" with the fund number 313545 in the memo line and mailed to The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221.

The Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020
