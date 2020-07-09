David Steven Crampton
St. Louisville - A family and friends funeral service celebrating the life of David Steven Crampton, age 71, of St. Louisville, will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Pastor Walter Bruah officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery, where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will conduct military honors at graveside.
David passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born August 31, 1948 in Newark, Ohio to the late Harry J. and Hazel M. (LaRue) Crampton.
David worked with Kaiser Aluminum for over forty-two years as a lab technician and forklift driver. His last working day was June 27, 2020.
He had the wonderful gift of gab and never knew a stranger. He had the ability to talk with anyone about anything. David proudly represented his country by serving in The United States Air Force, during peace time in the early 1970's. He also enjoyed collecting Chevrolet trucks as a hobby.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife, Debbie E. (Fife) Crampton, whom he married on January 23, 2012; three sons, Noah G. Crampton, Anthony Crampton and Charles Crampton Pugh; a stepdaughter, Debra E. Binckley; grandsons, Logan William Crampton and Addison Crampton; numerous other step-grandsons; and one step-great grandson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Nathaniel Crampton (1970).
Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety of everyone attending.
Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Crampton family.