Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
David T. Chesrown Sr.

Newark - Private funeral services celebrating the life of David T. Chesrown Sr., 85, of Newark, will be held at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, with Rev. G. Michael Gribble as celebrant. Interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Wayne County.

Dave, a United States Army Veteran, died at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born in Loudonville, Ohio on September 16, 1934.

He attended St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Dave was a 1952 graduate of Loudonville High School and attended Ashland College. Afterward, Dave followed his lifelong passion and interest in automobiles and began his career in car sales. He moved to Newark in 1960 and opened his longstanding dealership, Chesrown Oldsmobile Cadillac, later acquiring Buick, GMC, Lincoln, Mercury, Pontiac and Kia, until his retirement in 2009.

A family man at heart, Dave enjoyed the time spent with those closest to him. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Janet (Socoloff) Chesrown; his sons, Nicholas Chesrown, Dave Chesrown Jr. (Michelle Delanno), and Chad Chesrown; his seven grandchildren, Nicholas Jr., Alison, Alexander, Mackenzie, Caroline, Abigail, and Dave III; siblings, Norman (Doris) Chesrown, and Helen (Ken) Easterday; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Alice (Fred) Sautelle, Beatrice Curry, and Elizabeth (Philip) Clark.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Dave or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
