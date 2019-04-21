|
David W. Gambrel
Newark - David W. Gambrel, age 64 of Columbus, formerly of Newark, OH, passed away at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital on April 16, 2019. He is a graduate from Newark High School. He is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Emily (Nelson) Gambrel. David is survived by children Shante Gambrel and Mikael Gambrel, granddaughter Kimmy, and sister Kathy Moody. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 21, 2019