David W. Haas


1963 - 2019
David W. Haas Obituary
David Wade Haas, 56, of Heath, died suddenly, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home. He was born April 25, 1963 in Newark to the late Paul F. and Janet (Wade) Haas.

David graduated from Heath High School class of 1982. He attended LCJVS where he studied drafting and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He worked at Armor Source as an Industrial Maintenance Technician. David had a mechanical mindset which allowed for him to be able to work on and fix almost anything. He was known as the "Maintenance Magician". He loved spending time with his animals.

He is survived by his sister, Robin (Claude) Barclay of Newark; brother, Tim (Dixie) Haas of Heath; sister-in-law, Cindy Haas of Heath; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul F. and Janet Haas; he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul M. Haas.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of David to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, OH 43056.

A celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

Published in the Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
