David W. Jones, Sr.
Johnstown - David W. Jones, Sr., 40, of Johnstown passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1980 in Salem to Raymond P. and Kathy J. (Goch) Jones, Jr.
David graduated in 1998 from Grace Wesleyan Heritage High School in Akron. He was a Sergeant of the Marine Corp. David Jones enlisted in the Marines in 1998 and served with 2nd BN 6th Marines as a machine gunner from 1998-2002. He was quickly promoted to the rank of Sergeant and deployed twice with the 24th and 26th Marines expeditionary units in support of Operation Enduring Freedom I. His awards include the Global War on Terrorism Service medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary medal, National Defense medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct medal and the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation. He received multiple Black Belts in Martial Arts and was a Utica Biddy football coach.
David is survived by his wife of 13 years, Heidi L. (Reichenbacher) Jones; children, Abbey and Ashton Brown and David Jones, Jr.; parents, Raymond and Kathy Jones, Jr.; brother, Steven (Crystal) Jones; maternal grandmother, Norma J. Goch; paternal grandmother, Patricia A. Jones; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel L. Jones; maternal grandfather, John L. Goch and paternal grandfather, Raymond P. Jones, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from May 3 to May 4, 2020