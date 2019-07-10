Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
David W. McDaniel


1961 - 2019
David W. McDaniel Obituary
David W. McDaniel

UTICA - A funeral service for David W. McDaniel, 57, of Utica will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be at Hanover Cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home 985 N.21st. Newark.

Dave passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2019 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. He was born on July 22, 1961 in Newark to Sondra Kaye (Ables) Allen and the late Philip McDaniel.

Dave attended Newark High School and graduated from Penn Foster Career School with a Professional Locksmithing Certification.

Dave was an avid hunter and fisherman that loved to be outdoors especially in the pool. He also loved to work with wood, making all kinds of projects. If you knew Dave, he always had plenty of Mtn Dew and a handful of M&M's to share.

Dave worked for Amcor Rigid Plastic's and was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Dave is survived by his life-long partner, Debby Parker of Utica; mother, Sondra Kaye (Barney) Allen of Buckeye Lake; step mom, Sharon McDaniel of Newark; brothers, Don McDaniel of Granville and Dana (Wendy) McDaniel of Heath; sister, Dywana (Calvin) Coventry of Heath; step sisters, Wendy Willis of Newark and Tracy Pierce of Heath; step brother, Brian Pierce of Heath; nephews, Brian, Dalton and Jason; nieces, Carie, Casie and Destiny, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephew. Dave is also survived by Debby's children, Wendy Parker of Newark, Kelly (Jason) Brooks of Heath, T.J. (Jennifer) Parker of Utica, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Dave was preceded in death by his father Philip McDaniel; daughter, Toshia Marie McDaniel, and his beloved dog "Bear".

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 10, 2019
