David Wayne Carman
Newark - David Wayne Carman, age 60, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2019. David was born April 13, 1959 in Newark, Ohio. He was a 1978 graduate of Newark High School and enjoyed flower gardening, horticulture and his two parakeets. David was a member of the Heath Church of Christ and the YMCA.
He is survived by his loving mother, Marie (McMillen) Carman; brother, Douglas Carman of Newark; sister, Debbie Bayliss (Alan) of Heath; nephew, Michael (Esmeralda) Lufaso; niece, Pilar (Heath) Fisher; great-nephew, Caleb Lufaso; great-niece, Veni Fisher; and several cousins.
David was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Spencer Carman.
The family will have a private inurnment service at a later date at Newark Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heath Church of Christ.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 24, 2019