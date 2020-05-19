|
David Wayne Urban
NEWARK - David Wayne Urban, age 74, of Newark, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born January 29, 1946 in Newark, Ohio to the late Raymond and Helen (Knotts) Urban.
David was a Newark High School graduate. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a proud veteran and worked at Anomatic Corporation in Newark before retiring in 2008.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. (Carr) Urban, of 20 years; a daughter, Misty (Harry) Withrow; a son, Mark (Maura) Urban, both of Newark; two grandchildren, Alex and Ethan; a brother, Don (Barbara) Urban of Newark; a sister-in-law, Joyce Urban of Texas; brother-in-law, Dr. Craig Cairns of Heath; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Cairns; and a brother, Larry Urban.
No calling hours or services will be held.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta- Stickle Funeral & Cremation Services, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral home is accepting cards from family and friends.
Published in the Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020