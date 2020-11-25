1/1
David William Rhoads
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David William Rhoads

UTICA - A private graveside service for David William Rhoads, 90, of Utica, will be held at South Lawn Cemetery in Utica, with military honors conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

David passed away November 24, 2020, at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. He was born March 7, 1930 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late Hubert J. and Lillian (Rohler) Rhoads.

David was a 1948 graduate of Mount Vernon High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy prior to joining the United States Army (Signal Corps Company) and proudly serving during the Korean conflict. Retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class.

David retired after 42 years of service as a network engineer for United Telephone Company. He was a member of Church of the Nativity, a proud lifelong member of American Legion Post 92, past president of the UTK Club and former Utica Village council member. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout, where planting the pine trees on the Irish hills Golf Course was a scout service project. He was a lifelong member at Irish Hills where he loved to played golf with Bill Barbour and his many friends.

He is survived by sons, Philip Rhoads of Utica, OH, John (Rebecca) Rhoads of New Albany, OH, Timothy (Roxanne) Rhoads of Cary, NC; and daughter, Elizabeth (Heath) Cannon of Utica; brother-in-law, Dr. Richard (Carolyn) Beebe of Venice, FL; grandchildren, Greg (Emily) Rhoads of Newark, OH, Brandon (Rebecca) Rhoads of Utica, OH, Nicholas (Jennifer) Rhoads of Minneapolis, MN, Justin (Lindsay) Rhoads of New Albany, OH, Kristopher (Colleen) Rhoads of Sacramento, CA, Austin Rhoads of Cary, NC, Johnathan (Mara) Cannon of Mt. Vernon, OH, and Ashton Cannon of Utica, OH, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae (Beebe) Rhoads; sister, Joyce Staats, and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Rhoads.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved