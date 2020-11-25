David William Rhoads
UTICA - A private graveside service for David William Rhoads, 90, of Utica, will be held at South Lawn Cemetery in Utica, with military honors conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
David passed away November 24, 2020, at Newark Care and Rehabilitation. He was born March 7, 1930 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late Hubert J. and Lillian (Rohler) Rhoads.
David was a 1948 graduate of Mount Vernon High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy prior to joining the United States Army (Signal Corps Company) and proudly serving during the Korean conflict. Retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class.
David retired after 42 years of service as a network engineer for United Telephone Company. He was a member of Church of the Nativity, a proud lifelong member of American Legion Post 92, past president of the UTK Club and former Utica Village council member. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout, where planting the pine trees on the Irish hills Golf Course was a scout service project. He was a lifelong member at Irish Hills where he loved to played golf with Bill Barbour and his many friends.
He is survived by sons, Philip Rhoads of Utica, OH, John (Rebecca) Rhoads of New Albany, OH, Timothy (Roxanne) Rhoads of Cary, NC; and daughter, Elizabeth (Heath) Cannon of Utica; brother-in-law, Dr. Richard (Carolyn) Beebe of Venice, FL; grandchildren, Greg (Emily) Rhoads of Newark, OH, Brandon (Rebecca) Rhoads of Utica, OH, Nicholas (Jennifer) Rhoads of Minneapolis, MN, Justin (Lindsay) Rhoads of New Albany, OH, Kristopher (Colleen) Rhoads of Sacramento, CA, Austin Rhoads of Cary, NC, Johnathan (Mara) Cannon of Mt. Vernon, OH, and Ashton Cannon of Utica, OH, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae (Beebe) Rhoads; sister, Joyce Staats, and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Rhoads.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.
