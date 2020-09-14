David Wolever
Granville - David Dean Wolever, 49, of Granville, passed away on Thursday, September 10th, 2020. He was born July 15th, 1971 in Newark, Ohio to the late Richard and Patricia (Parkhill) Wolever.
David attended Granville High School and The Ohio State University. He spent the majority of his working career in the service industry as well as shipping and packing. David enjoyed cooking and playing video games; he loved watching The Ohio State football games.
David is survived by his brother, Jared (Michelle) Wolever of Fairfield Township; niece, Kylie Wolever; and Uncle, Donald Wolever.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by stepmother, Gail Wolever, and his beloved grandmother, Ruth Parkhill.
Visitation will take place Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at the Brucker- Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21St. Newark. A private burial will be at Newark Memorial Gardens.
