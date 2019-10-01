|
|
Dean Christopher Lonsinger
St. Louisville - A memorial service honoring the life of Dean Christopher Lonsinger, age 58, of St. Louisville, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home where military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Dean was born July 10, 1961 in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late Bernard Dean and Bonnie Jean (Broceus) Lonsinger. He passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Dean was a 1979 graduate of Utica High School. He served with the Army National Guard of Ohio for several years prior to enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he faithfully served his country from Sept. 1982-Nov. 1987. Dean was an iron worker with Local #172. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, reading, science, movies and animals.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Lonsinger; step-son, Steve (Kirsten) Horvath; step-grandson, Seth Horvath; cousin and lifelong friend, Randy Broceus; aunt, Judy Broceus; Broceus cousins, Deb, Mike and Danny, as well as Helser and Furbee cousins; his Union ironworker brothers; and his dog, Toby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cindy (Richards) Lonsinger in December of 2017; and by an uncle, Dale Broceus.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive SW, Heath, OH 43056.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Dean or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home is honored to care for Dean and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 1, 2019