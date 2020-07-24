1/1
Deanna Lynn Deibert
1965 - 2020
Deanna Lynn Deibert

GRANVILLE - A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for Deanna Lynn Deibert, 55, of Granville, who passed away July 21, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born May 24, 1965, in Columbus, Ohio, to Dennis Robert and Diane R. (Brady) Deibert.

Deanna loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed reading, gardening, rescuing dogs, the ocean, cocktails, and most of all she was so proud of her son.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her soulmate of 37 years, Steve Sawyer of Granville; son, Dennis Jacob Sawyer of Granville; sisters, Donna (Chris) Hiles and Denise (Joe) Simi both of Newark; aunt, Barb Brady of FL; nieces and nephews, Colleen Hiles of Newark, and Ryan, Kyle, and Andrea Simi all of Newark, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Thelma Deibert; maternal grandparents, George and Mildred Brady; uncle, Dennis Brady, Sr., and cousin Dennis Brady, Jr.;

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, Ohio 43056, or Granville Twp. Fire Dept, P.O. Box 315, Granville, Ohio 43023.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
