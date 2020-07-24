Deanna Lynn Deibert
GRANVILLE - A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for Deanna Lynn Deibert, 55, of Granville, who passed away July 21, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born May 24, 1965, in Columbus, Ohio, to Dennis Robert and Diane R. (Brady) Deibert.
Deanna loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed reading, gardening, rescuing dogs, the ocean, cocktails, and most of all she was so proud of her son.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her soulmate of 37 years, Steve Sawyer of Granville; son, Dennis Jacob Sawyer of Granville; sisters, Donna (Chris) Hiles and Denise (Joe) Simi both of Newark; aunt, Barb Brady of FL; nieces and nephews, Colleen Hiles of Newark, and Ryan, Kyle, and Andrea Simi all of Newark, and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Thelma Deibert; maternal grandparents, George and Mildred Brady; uncle, Dennis Brady, Sr., and cousin Dennis Brady, Jr.;
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW, Heath, Ohio 43056, or Granville Twp. Fire Dept, P.O. Box 315, Granville, Ohio 43023.
