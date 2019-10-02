|
|
Debbie Bonner
Newark - Debbie (nee Francis) Bonner, formerly of Newark, age 71, died on September 23, 2019. She joined her beloved son in the triumph of heaven.
She was preceded in death by her loving son, David Bonner Jr., David's wife, Heather (nee Bailey) Bonner; and her sister, Pat Francis.
Debbie is survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jacob Bonner. While she has left this earth, she lives on in the minds and memories of her friends and family.
She is survived by David Bonner Sr; and brothers, Richard Francis and Charles Francis.
Debbie was a long-time employee of Licking Memorial Hospital.
"Arise, oh child of God! You have found peace, eternal peace, and the love of your Heavenly Father. Peace He gives us…..Peace…"
A celebration of Debbie's life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10am at Christ Lutheran Church 732 Hebron Rd, Heath, OH, led by Pastor Christopher Adams.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 2, 2019