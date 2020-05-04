Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Deborah A. Metoxen

Deborah A. Metoxen Obituary
Deborah A. Metoxen

Newark - Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Deborah A. Metoxen, 61, of Newark, will be held at Hanover Cemetery, 12 Noon, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant.

Deborah, a 1976 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, died at home with her family by her side on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on May 24, 1958 to Russell and Agnes "Aggie" (Kluk) Hewitt of Newark, Ohio.

Deborah worked in the Human Resource department of DCSC for over 35 years. She enjoyed crocheting and created countless afghans for friends and family. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, and decorating her home.

In addition to her parents, Deborah is survived by her husband, John G. Metoxen; sons, Monty (Joni) Metoxen and Spencer (Nichole) Metoxen; grandson, Benjamin; and brother, Jim Hewitt.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. Your condolences for the family and memories of Deborah can be shared by visiting: www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 4 to May 5, 2020
