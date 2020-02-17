|
Deborah A. Smith
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Deborah A. Smith, age 68, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, at the Hebron Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at the funeral home, 108 North 7th Street in Hebron. Burial will take place in Hebron Cemetery.
Deborah passed away on Sunday, February 16, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020