Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Deborah Ann Layton


1947 - 2019
Deborah Ann Layton Obituary
Deborah Ann Layton, 72, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on September 17, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio to Robert and Hettie Jo (Patterson) Layton. Deborah was an x-ray technician at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

She loved sewing, knitting, quilting and was a member of the Swiss Singers for 45 years.

Deborah is survived by her siblings, James (Debra) Layton and Joan (Jack) Maybury; close friends, Barbara Carr, Kristine Abel, Ruby Napier, Elizabeth Novinsky, Shelly Merritt.She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Glenn Rest Memorial Estates, Reynoldsburg, Ohio on Monday, October 5, at 10:00 AM. Those wishing an expression of sympathy in Deborah's name are asked to consider the Toledo Swiss Singers, c/o Barbara Carr, 565 Robindale, Oregon, Ohio 43616.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 26, 2019
