Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newark Seventh Day Adventist Church
701 Linnville Road
Heath, OH
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Newark Seventh Day Adventist Church
701 Linnville Road
Heath, OH
Deborah J. "Debbie" Hughes

Deborah J. "Debbie" Hughes Obituary
Deborah J. "Debbie" Hughes

REYNOLDSBURG - A funeral service celebrating the life of Deborah J. "Debbie" Hughes, 66 of Newark, will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Newark Seventh Day Adventist Church, with Elder Leon Brown and Pastor Tom Hughes officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, 701 Linnville Road, Heath.

A complete obituary will be in the Friday edition of the Newark Advocate.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Debbie and the Hughes family.
Published in the Advocate on May 23, 2019
