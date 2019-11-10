Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Deborah Parrill
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
Deborah Parrill

Deborah Parrill Obituary
Deborah Parrill

Newark - Deborah (Harris) Parrill, 66, of New Albany, Ohio died peacefully Friday morning, November 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 4, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Jonathan (Al) Harris and Marylou (Hanson) Harris of New Albany and was a 1971 graduate of Zanesville High School. She was also a graduate of Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in 1984.

Surviving in addition to her mother is her husband, Charles (Mike) Parrill, whom she married November 27 1971; a daughter, Nicole Parrill and her husband Brian Crandell; a son, Jonathan M. Parrill; three grandchildren, Charlie M. and Abigail E. Crandell and Cameron M. Parrill.

Calling hours will be 4pm to 7pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street, Newark, Ohio.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
