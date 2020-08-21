Deborah Rose
Coshocton - Deborah E. Rose, 49, passed away on August 20th, 2020. She was born in Newark, OH on May 7th, 1971 to Don Lones and the late Carlyn (Varner) Lones.
Deborah was a friendly and kind woman who always had a smile and was full of life. She had a love for animals and worked at the Coshocton County Animal Shelter after working as a truck driver for a number of years. Deborah was known as an amazing cook and didn't know how to cook for just one person, she was always fixing large meals even if it was just for her and Jeff. She also enjoyed gardening and being outdoors, whether it was camping or canoeing.
Deborah is survived by her boyfriend Jeff Tobin; father Don (Sandy) Lones; children Austin (Amy) Jordan and Dawnielle (Cory) Jordan; grandkids Katrina and Laney; siblings Donald II Lones and Donea (Steve) Bishop.
Along with her mom, Deborah is preceded in death by all of her grandparents.
Per the family's wishes a cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. In honor of Deborah and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter 21755 Township Rd 164, Coshocton, OH 43812. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family and an online memorial can be found at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
.