1/1
Deborah Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah Rose

Coshocton - Deborah E. Rose, 49, passed away on August 20th, 2020. She was born in Newark, OH on May 7th, 1971 to Don Lones and the late Carlyn (Varner) Lones.

Deborah was a friendly and kind woman who always had a smile and was full of life. She had a love for animals and worked at the Coshocton County Animal Shelter after working as a truck driver for a number of years. Deborah was known as an amazing cook and didn't know how to cook for just one person, she was always fixing large meals even if it was just for her and Jeff. She also enjoyed gardening and being outdoors, whether it was camping or canoeing.

Deborah is survived by her boyfriend Jeff Tobin; father Don (Sandy) Lones; children Austin (Amy) Jordan and Dawnielle (Cory) Jordan; grandkids Katrina and Laney; siblings Donald II Lones and Donea (Steve) Bishop.

Along with her mom, Deborah is preceded in death by all of her grandparents.

Per the family's wishes a cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. In honor of Deborah and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter 21755 Township Rd 164, Coshocton, OH 43812. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family and an online memorial can be found at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved