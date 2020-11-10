Deborah Sue Fadley
NEWARK - Deborah Sue (Lust) Fadley, 52, of Newark, passed away on November 7, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital while surrounded by her family. She was born February 27, 1968 and was the daughter of Charles Lust and the late Rosella (Marvin) Bishop-Chambers.
Deb was a graduate of Newark High School and lived in the area until she met her husband, the late James C. Fadley. Following his death, she returned to the area and was a resident of Newark Care and Rehab. Deb never met a stranger. Her outgoing personality and positive attitude enriched everyone she met. She was skilled at knitting, and created beautiful gifts for her family.
Deb is survived by her father, Charles (Norma) Lust; brothers, Randy (Kim) Lust and Mark (Sharon) Lust; nieces, Brandi (Jamey) Fauque and Jennifer (Mitchell) Kemper; nephews, Robert Lust and Alexander (Libby Swofford) Lust; and her caring cousin, Tammy (Mike) Martin. Her extended family includes her step-children, James Fadley, David Fadley, Chris Fadley and Josie Fadley, and many grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Deborah to the Licking County Board of Development Disabilities, 116 N. 22nd Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
to share a special memory about Deborah or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Deborah and her family.