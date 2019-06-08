Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
108 North 7th Street
Hebron, OH 43025
(740) 928-5391
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
1959 - 2019
Debra Francisco Obituary
Debra Francisco

Hebron - A funeral service, celebrating the life of Debra Lynn Francisco, 59, of Hebron, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in the Hebron home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 108 North 7th Street in Hebron.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m.

Debra passed away early Thursday morning, June 6, 2019, at her home in Hebron. She was born in Newark, Ohio, on June 26, 1959, the daughter of the late Karl and Rose (Watkins) Avery. She had worked as a caregiver, and was very family oriented, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed flower gardening.

She is survived by her loving family: children Shawn Avery, Rose (Jay) Holbrook; her brothers Danny and Dean (Lora) Avery, Sister Diane Lovell; along with her 6 grandchildren: Codi, Shawn Jr., Austin, Kristen, Jonathon and Joshua, and her great grandson Daxton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family prefers that memorials be directed to the foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Hebron, is honored to care for Debra and her family.
Published in the Advocate on June 8, 2019
