Debra K. Clark

Debra K. Clark Obituary
Debra K. Clark

Heath - Debra Kaye Clark, 54, of Heath, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born January 26, 1965 in Mt. Vernon to Robert and Diane (McMurtry) Sunkle.

Debra worked for OSU/ COTC for 22 years as a Financial Aid Advisor. She was a member of Christian Life Center and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Donald Clark II, son, Nathaniel (Lanesse) Clark of Newark; daughter, Rachel (Jacob) Foulk of Newark; eight grandchildren, Jalin, McKenna, Anderson, Emma, Joseph, Maggie, Alivia, and Scarlett; mother, Diane "Ruth" Sunkle; grandmother, Jane Wantland; and two brothers, Robert (Holly) and Gary Sunkle.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Sunkle; and grandfather, Everett Wantland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Debra Clark Memorial Scholarship, Central Ohio Technical College, 1179 University Dr., Newark, OH 43055.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-6 PM at the Christian Life Center, 665 Linnville Rd. S.E., Heath, OH 43056 where a Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 PM.

Published in the Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
