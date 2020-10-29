1/
Debra Kay Roberts
Debra Kay Roberts

Pickerington - Debra Kay Roberts, age 59, of Pickerington, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at her residence. Born in Coshocton, she was a 1979 graduate of Lakewood High School. She attended The Ohio State University, and was a former employee of DSC in Whitehall.

Preceded in death by her mother, Renate Osborn in 2007.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Terry Roberts; sons, Shaun Osborn and Cody Roberts, both of Pickerington; granddaughter, Gaige Osborn; father, Jerry Osborn, Newark; and brother, Gary (Shannon) Osborn, Newark.

There will be a private gathering for the family at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington.




Published in Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
