Delbert "Tony" Evans
Newark - Delbert Lawrence "Tony" Evans, 75, of Newark, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his home. He was born November 15, 1945 in Newark to the late Leo and Bessie (Amspaugh) Evans.
Tony graduated from Newark High School class of 1964. He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Robert L. Wilson DD847. He was employed by CSX Transportation as a Brakeman/ Conductor. He retired in 2005 after 42 years of service. Tony could fix anything, if it had a motor, he could fix it. When his garage door was open, all were welcome to have something fixed or simple conversation. He had a love for classic cars and motorcycles.
He is survived by three children, Nicole J. Evans (James Wright) of Newark, Maranda L. Morgan (David Hunt) of Newark, and Assistant U.S. Attorney, Anthony J. (Jessica) Evans of Laredo, TX; grandsons, Chase H. Morgan, Cole E. Morgan, and Jackson L. Evans; granddaughter, Ella Jean R. Evans; sisters, Naomi Liggett of Columbus and Laverne Sue Ray of Heath; many nieces and nephews; numerous special friends ; a very special friend and caregiver, Sandy Quick; and his fur critters, Cricket and Rhonda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell L. Evans and Francis E. Evans.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio
and all the staff at OhioHealth who cared for Tony during his journey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43056. Funeral services will be held privately, and burial will be in Hanover Cemetery where military honors will be presented by AmVets Honor Guard Post 81of Thornville.
