Delbert N. Hupp Jr.
Newark, OH. - Delbert N. Hupp Jr., 65, passed away on September 10, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1955 in Newark, Ohio and proudly served in the US Navy with an honorable discharge. He worked many years for the Newark City School system in Ohio and the Clay County School System in Florida, retiring in 2017. Del was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and western movies especially John Wayne. He will be remembered for his love of playing practical jokes and always making others laugh.
Mr. Hupp is preceded in death by his father Delbert N. Hupp Sr. and is survived by his mother, Ida Smith; step mother Ann Hupp; 3 children: Daughter, Tracy (Kevin) Marshall of Social Circle, GA; and 2 sons, Douglas Hupp of Newark, OH; and Christopher (Charissa) Hupp of Covington, GA; brother, Douglas (Patty) Hupp; 3 sisters: Patty (John) Sullivan, Correna Hupp and Tracie Pifer; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons; life partner Cindy McCammon; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will hold a memorial service In honor of Del at a later date. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Rd, Middleburg, FL. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com