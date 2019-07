Della Seymour



Heath - Della Louise Seymour, 79, of Heath died Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home. She was born June 26, 1940 in Newark to the late Elza and Elma (Belknap) Kean.



Della was a member of St. Leonard Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, and country music. She loved being around family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



She is survived by four children, David William (Marilou) Jurden of Hemet, CA, Deanna Lynn Jurden of Heath, Daniel Wesley (Ann) Jurden of Brenham, TX, and Douglas Anthony (Wendy) Jurden of Delaware, OH; step son, Scott Andrew (Melody) Seymour of Lincolnton, NC; grandchildren, Richard Jurden, Ronald (Katie) Jurden, Leonelyn Mendoza, D.J. Jurden, Ryan (Amanda) Jurden, LeeAnn Jurden, Lane (Howard) Morgan, Kara Beth (Brody) McLemore, Kelly Jurden, Hobie Jurden, Jenna (Alex) Price, Kali (Adam) Reynolds, Tiffani Hilyard, Aaron Jurden, Tara Seymour, and Veronnica Seymour; eight great grandchildren; four sisters, Susan (Sherman) Adkins, Margaret Wagner, Ruth (Paul) Weigand and Betty Kean; and brother, Jesse (Ina Rae) Kean.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard William Jurden; second husband, H. Dale Seymour; daughter, Darla Jurden; brother, Harold Kean; and sister, Anna Jane Deal.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.



A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, June 10, from 6-8 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



