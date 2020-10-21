Delmer E. Norton
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Delmer E. Norton, 90, of Newark, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 24, 2020, with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Delmer, a parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, died at Licking Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Bancroft, Wisconsin on March 27, 1930, to the late Frank E. and Loie A. (Wakefield) Norton.
Delmer spent his early childhood on a small farm in Wisconsin before moving with his family to the Newark area. He worked at Heisey Glass Company, Western Products, and retired from Rockwell after 30 years of service.
Following his retirement, Delmer enjoyed working in his woodshop, making crafts for the many craft shows that he and his wife would visit together. He was a coin collector and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, especially grateful for the many trips to Lake Cumberland, Kentucky. Delmer loved picking apples with his wife, and the many homemade pies that followed.
Delmer was devoted to his family, always there to support and help with any of their projects, and took great pride in attending all of his grandkids sporting events.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 68 years, Rita (Klass) Norton; children, Dale (Deb) Norton, Joyce (Gary) Williams, Diane (George) Layton, and Sandra Norton; 7 grandchildren, Richard Norton, Amanda (Mike) Betts, Amy (James) Cox, Jordon (Colin) LeVeque, Troy (Emily) Layton, Justyn Eckard (Tiffany Ross), and Devin Brazil; 15 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Aidan, Brooke, Harper, Jackson, Leah, Landon, Layton, Eliana, Conley, Briggs, Peyton, Charleston, Colin III, and Emmett; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Delmer was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kayla Marie Layton; brothers, Bill and Ed Norton; and sisters, Hazel Hornick, Mabel Casper, Doris O'Brien, Dorothy Jones, Dallas Miller, and Delcie Rose.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Delmer's name can be made to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 394 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.
The family of Delmer would like to thank the staff of SharonBrooke Assisted Living Residence for their dedication and care over these past couple years.
