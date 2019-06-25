|
Denna "Joan" Davis
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Denna "Joan" Davis, 79, of Newark, will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Pastor Roger Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in Hanover Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, on Wednesday, June 26th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Joan was born in Parkersburg, WV on January 5, 1940 to the late Robin E. Davis Sr. and Denna D. (Joy) Bond. She passed away at her residence on June 23, 2019, with her family by her side.
Prior to retirement, she was a nurse's aide for over 20 years at several nursing homes in the area. She was a member of the Church of God, Butler Road. She enjoyed playing bingo, reading, gardening, crossword, word search puzzles and watching Sci-Fi movies. Most important in her life, was the time she spent with her loving husband, children, family and friends.
Survivor include her loving husband of 63 years, John A. Davis, whom she married October 23, 1955; children, Sandra Sue (Bill) Tilley, Barbara E. Davis and James A. "JD" (Cindy) Davis; sisters, Mary Kirkhart, Nellie Robson and Loretta Six; brothers, Ron (Evie) Ice and Robin Cross, Jr., nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, David Wayne Davis and John A. Davis, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joan to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
