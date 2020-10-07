Dennis DavisHebron - Graveside funeral services, celebrating the life of Dennis M. "Denny" Davis, 87, formerly of Hebron, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Kirkersville Cemetery with full military honors by the Licking Co Veterans Alliance. Denny will be laid to rest next to his wife Marian, who preceded him in death on October 18, 2012. He passed away Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020 in Lancaster.He was born December 15, 1932 in Newark, the son of the late Clarence and Mary (Mohan) Davis. He was a graduate of Hebron High School, class of 1950. He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean conflict, and was a member and past commander of the Hebron Post 285 of The American Legion.He is survived by his family: his son Dennis Michael Davis of Hebron, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Davis of Heath; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers Jesse, Harold and Robert and his sisters Evelyn Sensabaugh and Dolores Bingman.The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 9:45 am until time of services at 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID 19, please wear masks and practice social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Summit Hospice, 1 East Campus View Drive #230, Columbus, Ohio 43235.HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Denny and his family.