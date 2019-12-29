|
|
Dennis James Blair
Pataskala - Dennis James Blair, 68, of Pataskala, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents June Ruth and Robert Eugene Blair; and brothers Robert (Peggy) Blair, Jr. and Charles Joseph Blair. Dennis is survived by his twin sister Donna Jenkins; brother Ralph Edmond Blair; 4 nieces; 3 nephews and many cousins. Dennis' family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg where his funeral will follow at 4 p.m. Inurnment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dennis' memory to assist with final expenses. Messages may be sent to Dennis' family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020