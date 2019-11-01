|
Dennis James Michael Murphy
Newark - A Private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dennis James Michael Murphy, 67, of Newark, will be held for his family at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. G. Michael Gribble as celebrant. Interment will follow in Glen Rest Cemetery, Reynoldsburg.
Dennis died at his home on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 24, 1952 to the late Eugene and Margaret (McCurdy) Murphy.
Dennis moved with his family to the Newark area in 1969 and was a 1970 graduate of Newark High School, and attended Bowling Green University. He was retired from State Farm Insurance where he worked in the Claims Division for many years. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid swimmer.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cheryl (Wine) Murphy; his son, Cory Murphy; sisters, Mary Margaret Gillespie (Larry Hughes) and Kathleen Ann (Bruce) Jenny; sisters-in-law, Cathy Wine; special family friend, Margaret Tubaugh; and several nieces and nephews.
The family requests that memorials in Dennis' name be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements.
