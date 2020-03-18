Services
More Obituaries for Dennis Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis John Hoffman


1956 - 2020
Newark - Private calling hours and funeral services celebrating the life of Dennis John Hoffman 63, of Newark, will be held with his family at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant. Inurnment will be held at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery, Willard, Ohio.

Dennis, a 1975 Heath High School graduate, died at The Ohio State Medical Center on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born in Willard, Ohio on November 18, 1956 to the late Charles R. and Ann M. (Laslea) Hoffman.

Dennis, a loving son, father, brother and uncle, worked for many years in sales and was a devoted volunteer with Angel Paws. He was an avid boater, water skier and lover of "lake life". He loved all sports, especially Ohio State Football.

He is survived by his children, Shawn (Renee) Hoffman and Kersten Sickinger; his siblings, Richard (Dulcey) Hoffman, George Hoffman, Cynthia (Robert) Leger, Helen (Mark) Baker, and Penny (Larry) Moore; 2 grandchildren Arianna and Andrea Hoffman; and many loving nieces and nephews.

To share your memory of Dennis or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
