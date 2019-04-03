Dennis Kenneth Bending



Newark - Dennis Kenneth Bending, 69, of Newark, passed away March 21, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born August 6, 1949, in Newark, a son of the late Kenneth and Eva (Newsom) Bending. He served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and had been stationed in Japan. For many years he had played the drums for local bands.



Surviving are his niece, Barb Clark; nephews, Bryan, Austin and Mason Bending; many cousins, including Cheryl and her family and several dear friends, Ron and Karen Campbell, Sherman Romine, Monique Pinkerton and Don and Paula Hatfield.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry, Ron and Randy Bending.



Graveside Military Funeral Honors will be rendered by the Licking County Veterans Alliance on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 1PM, in the Veterans Section of Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark.



