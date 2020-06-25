Dennis McKnew
Newark - A graveside service for Dennis Caldwell McKnew, 76, of Newark, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Cory Campbell officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Dennis passed away June 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born November 8, 1943, in Newark, the only son of Dr. Hector McKnew Jr. and Mary Isabel (Murphy) McKnew.
He was a baseball and tennis player for Newark High School and graduated in 1961. Dennis continued his education at Kenyon College, after graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. In September of 1966, he was accepted into the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C. On January 24, 1967, he answered his country's call and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. In April later that year, he received his rank of 2nd Lieutenant upon graduation from the Officer Candidate school Marine Corps School at Quantico, VA.
1st Lieutenant Dennis McKnew began his tour in Vietnam in the opening months of 1969 and completed it by February 10, 1970. He was the assigned as an artillery officer at Camp LeJeune, NC.
When his time in the service was complete, he earned many medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm, and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Dennis lived in Ann Arbor, MI for a few years, but had moved back to Newark by 1994 and become owner of Dennis McKnew & Company.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2020.