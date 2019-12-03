|
Dennis R. McCort
Newark - Graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Dennis R. McCort, 71, of Newark, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 10 A.M., Saturday, December 7, 2019, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant.
Dennis died at his home on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born in Newark, Ohio on February 6, 1948 to the late Ralph E. and Irene A. (Pryor) McCort.
Dennis is survived by his son, Chase (Samantha) McCort; grandchildren, Tyler, Xaiden, Dakoda, and Lyra; sister, Molly McCort; niece Allegra McCort; and his beloved cat, Murphy. Survivors also include Denny's AA family who have provided love and support over the years.
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorials in Dennis' name can be made to the funeral home. To share your memory of Dennis or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019