Denny Wheeler
Newark - Denny Eugene Wheeler, 88, of Newark, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born September 13, 1931 in Newark to the late Charles and Ruby (Maye) Wheeler.
Denny was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for 70 years. He graduated from Newark High School class of 1949. While in High School, he played football and was on the team that won the COL championship in 1948 and earned honorable mention all-league honors. Denny retired from Rockwell Int'l after 30 years of service. He was one of the first to be hired at Westinghouse when they first came to Newark. Denny also helped to organize the Newark Township Little League Football program. He coached team "Newark Trust" and they won the championship for 5 years. He helped raise money for the league for uniforms. Denny would go to the Children's Home and pick up the boys so they would have a chance to play. When the program dissolved, Denny donated the uniforms to the junior high school. Several years later, Denny received letter from the boys when they were grown up, thanking him for the experience to play football and the discipline it taught them.
Denny was dedicated to the Buckeyes. He was proud of his Buckeye room. Especially, the autograph photos of him with Woody Hayes and the Heisman trophy winners. He enjoyed making Ohio State Block O's for his family and friends.
Denny was always there to help anyone that needed help and never expected anything in return. Denny's favorite thing to do was make wooden crosses. About everyone that knew Denny had a cross. Denny and Carol enjoyed traveling, going on many nice trips to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and most of the United States. They spent their 50th anniversary in Oslo, Norway with their friends.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carol Walker Wheeler; two children, Ron and Rick Wheeler of Newark; grandsons, Bruce J., Brad J., and Brent Wheeler; and great grandson, Jacob Wheeler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Ray "Ram" Wheeler; two brothers, Edmond and Raymond "Ram" Wheeler; and sister, Patricia Bourne.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the employees at Flint Ridge Rehab for the loving care they showed Denny.
Memorial contributions may be made in Denny's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 67 N. Fifth St., Newark, OH 43055.
Private graveside services will be held in Newark Memorial Gardens. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020