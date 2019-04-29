Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derald Gleckler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derald Gleckler


1952 - 2019
Derald Gleckler Obituary
Derald Gleckler

NEWARK -

A funeral service celebrating the life of Derald Gleckler, 67, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Derald was born in Newark, Ohio on February 24, 1952 to the late Paul and Clarabelle (Buchanan) Gleckler. He passed away on April 27, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

Derald was a member of Heath Eagles. He enjoyed farming, but most important was the time he spent with his loving family and friends.

Survivors include his children, James "Kevin" Valentine, Nicole (Pete Duff) Gleckler, Jacqueline (Buster) Prince, Ja Valentine, Rusty Gleckler and Heather Nabb; 13 grandchildren; one brother, two sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joy (Lohri) Gleckler; and one brother.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Derald or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Derald and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019
