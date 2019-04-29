|
|
Derald Gleckler
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Derald Gleckler, 67, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Derald was born in Newark, Ohio on February 24, 1952 to the late Paul and Clarabelle (Buchanan) Gleckler. He passed away on April 27, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
Derald was a member of Heath Eagles. He enjoyed farming, but most important was the time he spent with his loving family and friends.
Survivors include his children, James "Kevin" Valentine, Nicole (Pete Duff) Gleckler, Jacqueline (Buster) Prince, Ja Valentine, Rusty Gleckler and Heather Nabb; 13 grandchildren; one brother, two sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joy (Lohri) Gleckler; and one brother.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 29, 2019