Dewey L. Barr
Westerville - Dewey L. Barr, age 86, of Westerville, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home with his devoted and loving family by his side. Dewey was born on April 15, 1933 in Cottageville, West Virginia to the late Milton and Rena (Davis) Barr. His family moved to Ohio in 1940. A 1953 graduate of Glenford High School, he went to Muskingum College the following year on a basketball scholarship before being drafted into the United States Army and sent to Fort Knox, Kentucky for Basic Training. He served two years in La Chapelle, France as a clerk in the U.S. Army Hospital.
Upon returning home the fall of 1956, jobs were difficult to find, but he was hired at the Ohio Employment Office in Newark. In 1957, he was hired to work for The Pure Oil Refinery in Heath, Ohio. With the onset that the refinery was going to close, he was hired at GE Superabrasives in Worthington in 1969 and retired in 1996. During his 27 years with GE he attended night classes for five years at Columbus Technical Institute to earn a Mechanical Engineering degree. He became the specialist over all the Security and Safety programs for the plant and received recognition and awards for his dedication for excellence. He was always available and ready to be a helping hand to his friends and neighbors.
Dewey was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Westerville for 50 years but his service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Thornville where he first joined the Lutheran church in 1958.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years who was his high school sweetheart, Marcella Daugherty Barr; daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Craig Comstock; son-in-law, James Flynn; four grandsons, Karl and Paul Bame and Nicholas and Austin Comstock; two great-grandchildren, Karl Bame IV and Emmalynn Bame; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law & his wife, Harold and June Daugherty; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Daugherty Neel; along with countless friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Barr Flynn in 1991; son, Dana L. Barr in 2004; his four brothers and their spouses; and his four sisters and their spouses.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, at Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville, as well as from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, at Grace Lutheran Church, 65 East Columbus Street in Thornville where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery where military honors will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to or to the Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 100 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio 43081; Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Road, Columbus, OH 43214; or the Alzheimer's Chapter of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215........ all of these organizations have been of great support thru Dewey's decline and journey.
Our eternal THANKS to Vanessa Stewart for her professional guidance, caring and friendship during these final weeks. Her compassionate care and Love has been priceless.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019